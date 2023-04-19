South Africa

Almost 25,000 people turn to small claims court to recover R160m in debt

19 April 2023 - 13:20 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Justice deputy minister John Jeffery, right, was in Durban at the weekend to laud small claims court commissioners.
Image: Supplied

Almost 25,000 people lodged cases amounting to R160m in small claims courts between April and December 2022.

Speaking in Durban at the weekend, deputy minister of justice and constitutional development John Jeffery said: “In most of these matters, the cause of action was money owed.”

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 3,885 cases with 2,976 finalised so far. Total claims awarded amounted to R29.4m.

Jeffery paid tribute to the commissioners who play a vital role in the running of these courts by awarding them certificates.

“I extend appreciation to all our commissioners and a special word of thanks to those who have fulfilled this role for many years and take an active interest in the wellbeing of the court system and its users.

“If there is one court where the parties are truly equal before the law, it is the small claims court. It doesn’t matter if one party to a dispute is unable to afford a lawyer because the parties represent themselves. And if a person doesn’t know how to go about the process, the clerk of the court is there to assist.”

Shot cop wins PTSD compensation case as judge undoes tribunal ‘trap’

The former officer turned to the court after his appeal of the Compensation Commissioner’s decision was dismissed
News
18 hours ago

He said the court enabled members of the legal profession to give back to the community.

“The commissioners are the backbone of these courts. The courts mostly sit after hours and commissioners assist on a voluntary basis without compensation.”

He recalled being impressed when reading an article in Kenya which stated, “small claims court is a big deal in access to justice”.

“It was also interesting to note the Kenyan government limits the number of postponements to three and a postponement would only be allowed in exceptional circumstances — and the matter must be finalised within 60 days, thus avoiding unnecessary delays,” said Jeffery.

An accessible justice system must be inexpensive, easy to understand and deliver results speedily. This is what small claims courts do. They are speedy, simple and cost-effective to resolve disputes
John Jeffery, deputy minister of justice and constitutional development

South Africa has 415 small claims courts.

“In KwaZulu-Natal there are 57 small claims courts with additional places of sitting, extending access to justice to communities who previously had no such access.”

In the past, the courts were mainly concentrated in urban areas or areas deemed to be “predominantly white”.

“This is no longer the case, with the vast majority of courts and places of sitting in the rural and or traditionally black areas,” he said.

The department would continue to provide support by ensuring the working environment in small claims courts is safe and conducive for commissioners, said Jeffery.

There are 2,063 commissioners and 2,080 advisory board members. KZN has 324 advisory board members and 388 commissioners.

“An accessible justice system must be inexpensive, easy to understand and deliver results speedily. This is what small claims courts do. They are speedy, simple and cost-effective to resolve disputes.”

