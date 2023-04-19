Court hears murder accused bought drone, clothes and two-way radios with slain botanist's credit card

Two Cape Union Mart employees have described how a trio accused of murdering botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders bought hi-tech monitoring equipment and clothes on two consecutive days with a credit card belonging to the dead woman.
Sayfudeen Aslam Del Del Vecchio, 41, his wife Bibi Fatima Patel, 30, and Malawian Mussa Ahmed Jackson, 35, are charged with the kidnapping, robbery, theft and murder of Rodney Charles Saunders, 74, and his wife Dr Rachel May Saunders, 63, in February 2018 in the Eshowe area.
The first shop employee, who is the hi-tech sales assistant, told the court Del Vecchio wanted to buy a drone on February 13 2018.
He described the day as being relatively quiet for sales.
“I opened the cabinet and showed him the devices. I asked him if he was happy, whereupon he told me, 'I will take the drone',” said the witness.
He also bought two-way radios.
Jackson was, however, the one who made the payment for the items after they were rung up at the cash desk. The witness said he did not interact with Jackson nor did he speak to him on the second day when they returned to the shop.
“I did see what was happening but I was busy with my own duties,” said the witness.
The accused trio are represented by legal aid representatives. Bulelani Mazomba represents Patel and Del Vecchio, while Patrick Mkhumbuzi represents Jackson.
Mkhumbuzi asked if the witness had shown Del Vecchio the drone as he made the purchase and asked him for what purpose he intended using it.
“I showed him just for peace of mind and so that he had also had the look at the contents to understand what he was purchasing,” said the witness.
On February 14 it was Jackson who chose items worth R4,876 which included more two-way radios, a spotlight, T-shirts and sandals.
A second witness, the manager, helped with ringing up the sales.
“When the card was inserted in the point of sale [device], I was behind the cashier. Once the machine said 'approved', I turned and looked at the card and then asked Mussa to whom the card belonged as it had the name Dr R Saunders on it,” said witness.
Mussa replied it belonged to his wife.
The witness said at this point the three fled the shop and, despite him raising his voice at them, no-one attempted to stop or follow them.
His efforts to report the matter to the bank, FNB, also hit a snag as no-one was able to help him telephonically.
All the items were brought to court to be marked as exhibits. The card was later cut and discarded.
Mkhumbuzi said his client, Jackson, denied fleeing from the shop but walked away casually.
“When the purchases were approved I removed the card from the machine. Upon my removing it, he leant over the counter to try to take it from me,” said the witness. Mussa wasn't successful and this, the witness said, was when they fled.
The matter continues in the Durban high court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Court hears murder accused bought drone, clothes and two-way radios with slain botanist's credit card
Image: Nick Bailey via Twitter
