South Africa

Ex-husband sentenced for stabbing SABC radio presenter multiple times

19 April 2023 - 15:48
Mackenzie Ratselane, 41, was sentenced for attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
Mackenzie Ratselane, 41, was sentenced for attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
Image: SAPS

Mackenzie Ratselane, the former husband of SABC radio presenter Dimakatso Folotsi, was on Wednesday sentenced to an effective seven-year jail term for attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

In February the Bloemfontein magistrate's court found Ratselane, 41, guilty after a domestic dispute in February 2021 when he stabbed Folotsi 15 times.

Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said Ratselane was arrested in Ennerdale, Gauteng, after being on the run for six days and has been in custody since then.

Ratselane was sentenced to nine years for attempted murder, of which two were suspended, three years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and two years for possession of ammunition.

The two other sentences will run concurrently with the sentence for attempted murder.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Something didn’t add up in R8k spree with murdered botanist’s card, says cashier

The three accused used Dr Saunders’s credit card at Pavilion Shopping Centre
News
21 hours ago

'Middleman' in Papapavlou murder conspiracy case seeks release on bail

Phillip Manchidi, a suspect in the 2020 murder of Groblersdal farmer Raymond Papapavlou, made a fleeting appearance in the local district court ...
News
2 days ago

'She asked us to kill her husband': Ex-cop Nomsa Mudau on trial with serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu

First witness says he was approached by a Norkem Park policewoman to kill her husband for her.
News
2 days ago

Free State woman's body found in septic tank nearly a week after she went missing

Free State police have opened a murder case after a woman's body was found in a septic tank in her yard with multiple stab wounds.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I would have noticed if my son had extra money,’ says father of prison official News
  2. WATCH | Video of Thabo Bester 'dancing' in his prison cell goes viral on social ... South Africa
  3. 'Police are taking the credit for someone else's hard work' — What you said ... South Africa
  4. REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape News
  5. IN PICS | Dr Nandipha shows her face in dock as father is granted bail South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras