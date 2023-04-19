Former MP Vincent Smith’s R28.8m corruption, fraud and tax fraud case has been postponed to August 25 for pretrial processes in the Johannesburg high court.
Smith is accused in his personal capacity and as a representative of his company, Euro Blitz 48, of having received gratification from state capture-accused company Bosasa.
He allegedly received an R800,000 gratification from former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, and failed to disclose R28m in taxable income for his company, Euro Blitz 48, from March 2009 to July 11 2018.
Smith had served on and chaired the parliamentary portfolio committee that had oversight of the department of correctional services at the time when Bosasa was under scrutiny for winning department contracts worth more than R1bn amid allegations that these were corruptly awarded.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Ex-MP Vincent Smith's corruption and tax fraud case postponed to August
Image: Alaister Russell
Former MP Vincent Smith’s R28.8m corruption, fraud and tax fraud case has been postponed to August 25 for pretrial processes in the Johannesburg high court.
Smith is accused in his personal capacity and as a representative of his company, Euro Blitz 48, of having received gratification from state capture-accused company Bosasa.
He allegedly received an R800,000 gratification from former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, and failed to disclose R28m in taxable income for his company, Euro Blitz 48, from March 2009 to July 11 2018.
Smith had served on and chaired the parliamentary portfolio committee that had oversight of the department of correctional services at the time when Bosasa was under scrutiny for winning department contracts worth more than R1bn amid allegations that these were corruptly awarded.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Former Bosasa COO Agrizzi not fit to stand trial, neurosurgeon testifies
Probe into Cloete Murray hit widened
Angelo Agrizzi to make virtual appearance at inquiry about failure to attend court
EDITORIAL | Only action will ensure the Zondo commission was not in vain
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos