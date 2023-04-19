Former police captain Steve “Chippa” Molatedi, convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Bafokeng regional court in North West on Tuesday.
Molatedi’s sentencing emanated from an incident in which he and his accomplice robbed a business owned by a foreign national in March 2018.
“Evidence indicated the convict held a shop owner at gunpoint and robbed him of cash and other valuables. The incident took place near a well-known hotel between Phokeng and Ledig village outside Rustenburg. The victim was locked and left in a chalet,” said police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone.
Molatedi was arrested 17 days after the incident. He was held in custody since his detention after his bail attempts were denied. His accomplice was found not guilty and discharged.
He was sentenced to 12 years direct imprisonment for aggravating robbery and three years for kidnapping which will run concurrently with the robbery sentence.
Former North West Cop sentenced to 15 years for robbery and kidnapping
Image: 123RF/jirkaejc
