South Africa

Huge cocaine stash dressed up as ‘poultry’ sniffed out in Cape Town

19 April 2023 - 11:36 By TIMESLIVE
Inside the container of 'poultry' containing bricks of cocaine.
Image: SAPS

A container packed with boxes of “poultry” in Cape Town turned out to be 140 cocaine bricks worth about R84m when the packages failed the sniff test by a canine trained to detect narcotics. 

Police swooped on business premises at Airport Industria on Tuesday after obtaining information about a possible drug consignment. 

“Police members, with the assistance of metro police and law enforcement, pounced on the premises and searched a container. They discovered 16 boxes containing 140 sealed bricks of cocaine with an estimated value of R84m,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie. 

“The members seized the find weighing approximately 140kg and booked it in as evidence.” 

The city said its metro police K9 named Khalesi was brought to the scene and “gave a positive indication of the presence of drugs (cocaine)”. 

“An inquiry docket was opened for further investigation even though no arrest has been made yet. The provincial detectives' organised crime and narcotics section has been assigned to investigate the circumstances and possible origin and destination of the drugs,” said Pojie. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

R1.3bn worth of cocaine confiscated from ship at Durban port

A total of 300kg of pure cocaine, with an estimated value of R1.3bn, was found on a ship at the Durban harbour on Friday.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | ‘Illegal drug dealing is high in the city’: Inside Tshwane's war on drugs

On Wednesday morning, cops arrested three men suspected of manufacturing drugs in a complex in Centurion
News
2 months ago

New Zealand recovers cocaine worth R5bn floating at sea

New Zealand authorities said on Wednesday they had recovered 3.2 tonnes of cocaine worth more than $300 million believed to be bound for Australia ...
News
2 months ago
