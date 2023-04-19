South Africa

KZN minibus taxi crash leaves two dead and several injured

19 April 2023 - 09:00
The scene of the minibus taxi crash in Durban on Wednesday.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Two people died and several others were injured in an accident involving two minibus taxis in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened when two minibus taxis laden with early morning commuters collided near Westmead, Durban.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the crash happened about 7.45am.

“Paramedics found chaos and called for more assistance as they found multiple casualties.

“One person had been flung from the vehicle and sustained major injuries.

“There was nothing paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene.”

Jamieson said while paramedics worked to stabilise the critically injured, a man, believed to be in his 40s, went into cardiac arrest.

“Despite resuscitation efforts, he passed away on the scene.

“About 15 patients with injuries ranging from minor to serious were stabilised by ambulance services before being transported to nearby hospitals.”

Police were investigating.

