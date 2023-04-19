South Africa

Residents asked to join in as city launches Alex cleanup campaign

Johannesburg has launched a campaign to clean up Alexandra township and repair street lights, water leaks and burst sewer pipes

19 April 2023 - 20:07
The City of Johannesburg has urged residents of Alexandra to support the #KleenaJoburg campaign, which was launched in the township on Wednesday.
The City of Johannesburg has urged residents of Alexandra to support the #KleenaJoburg campaign, which was launched in the township on Wednesday.
Image: Rorisang Kgosana

Alexandra can expect working street lights, repaired potholes and new solar-powered high mast lights as the City of Johannesburg starts its cleanup campaign in the area.

MMC for environment and infrastructure services Jack Sekwaila relaunched the #KleenaJoburg campaign on Wednesday along with the city’s entities, Pikitup, Johannesburg Water and City Power.

The streets of Alexandra are plagued by potholes with children playing in overflowing sewer systems, not to mention  illegal dumping outside people’s yards.  

The campaign is to deal with illegal dumping, fix street lights, unblock sewers and fix water leaks and potholes, Sekwaila said.

But some residents dump their waste around street lights. They set the waste on fire, which then damages the wiring inside the street lights. 

“They get surprised at night when the lights don't work and they log a call with City Power. The steel structure of the pole also gets compromised, but we will fix this and provide education,” he said. 

Double-storey house leaves Alex residents with no power

City Power discovered several informal houses were built on top of the electric network, making it hard to repair power outages.
News
2 days ago
The city has launched a campaign to repair sewer and water leaks across Alexandra.
The city has launched a campaign to repair sewer and water leaks across Alexandra.
Image: Rorisang Kgosana

In some homes, electric cables are attached to gutters and roofs from one home to the next in illegal connections. This includes illegal connection of water meters, which is also rife in the township.

But there will be no arrests for now as the MMC believes in educating the community first.

“We also seek to raise awareness and educate our residents on a number of issues, including keeping their environment clean and not littering. We want to teach residents about what they may think are small issues like saving water, reporting leaking water pipes, illegal connections, waste management and littering, among others.”

In the meantime, the city will install solar-powered high mast lights from next month.

“The first light will be switched on early May, which is energy month.”

“After the launch, the region will continue with the programme to ensure that service is delivered to the residents. Consultation meetings will also be part of the campaign through councillors’ public meetings.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'We believe the river water is clean': River baptisms continue as cholera cases rise to 11

The Gauteng health department has appealed to faith-based organisations not to put their members at risk of cholera and to rather conduct their ...
News
1 week ago

Suspect injured after live cable blows up during attempted theft in Alex

A suspected cable thief has been arrested after he was allegedly caught trying to steal a live cable near the repair site of an electricity fault in ...
News
1 month ago

POLL | What do you think of the demands for mayor Amad to be axed?

Do you back the motion of no confidence, or do some parties think they have more power than they do?
Politics
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I would have noticed if my son had extra money,’ says father of prison official News
  2. WATCH | Video of Thabo Bester 'dancing' in his prison cell goes viral on social ... South Africa
  3. 'Police are taking the credit for someone else's hard work' — What you said ... South Africa
  4. REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape News
  5. IN PICS | Dr Nandipha shows her face in dock as father is granted bail South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras