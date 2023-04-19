In some homes, electric cables are attached to gutters and roofs from one home to the next in illegal connections. This includes illegal connection of water meters, which is also rife in the township.
But there will be no arrests for now as the MMC believes in educating the community first.
“We also seek to raise awareness and educate our residents on a number of issues, including keeping their environment clean and not littering. We want to teach residents about what they may think are small issues like saving water, reporting leaking water pipes, illegal connections, waste management and littering, among others.”
In the meantime, the city will install solar-powered high mast lights from next month.
“The first light will be switched on early May, which is energy month.”
“After the launch, the region will continue with the programme to ensure that service is delivered to the residents. Consultation meetings will also be part of the campaign through councillors’ public meetings.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Residents asked to join in as city launches Alex cleanup campaign
Johannesburg has launched a campaign to clean up Alexandra township and repair street lights, water leaks and burst sewer pipes
Image: Rorisang Kgosana
Alexandra can expect working street lights, repaired potholes and new solar-powered high mast lights as the City of Johannesburg starts its cleanup campaign in the area.
MMC for environment and infrastructure services Jack Sekwaila relaunched the #KleenaJoburg campaign on Wednesday along with the city’s entities, Pikitup, Johannesburg Water and City Power.
The streets of Alexandra are plagued by potholes with children playing in overflowing sewer systems, not to mention illegal dumping outside people’s yards.
The campaign is to deal with illegal dumping, fix street lights, unblock sewers and fix water leaks and potholes, Sekwaila said.
But some residents dump their waste around street lights. They set the waste on fire, which then damages the wiring inside the street lights.
“They get surprised at night when the lights don't work and they log a call with City Power. The steel structure of the pole also gets compromised, but we will fix this and provide education,” he said.
Double-storey house leaves Alex residents with no power
Image: Rorisang Kgosana
In some homes, electric cables are attached to gutters and roofs from one home to the next in illegal connections. This includes illegal connection of water meters, which is also rife in the township.
But there will be no arrests for now as the MMC believes in educating the community first.
“We also seek to raise awareness and educate our residents on a number of issues, including keeping their environment clean and not littering. We want to teach residents about what they may think are small issues like saving water, reporting leaking water pipes, illegal connections, waste management and littering, among others.”
In the meantime, the city will install solar-powered high mast lights from next month.
“The first light will be switched on early May, which is energy month.”
“After the launch, the region will continue with the programme to ensure that service is delivered to the residents. Consultation meetings will also be part of the campaign through councillors’ public meetings.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'We believe the river water is clean': River baptisms continue as cholera cases rise to 11
Suspect injured after live cable blows up during attempted theft in Alex
POLL | What do you think of the demands for mayor Amad to be axed?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos