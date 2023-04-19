Judicial Service Commission Interviews for vacancies in the Superior Courts continue. Interviewing for vacancies in the: Eastern Cape, Limpopo and North West Division of the High Court.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Judicial Service Commission interviews continue
Judicial Service Commission Interviews for vacancies in the Superior Courts continue. Interviewing for vacancies in the: Eastern Cape, Limpopo and North West Division of the High Court.
READ MORE:
Segopotje Mphahlele gets JSC nod for Mpumalanga judge president
Western Cape judge Lister Nuku gets nod for Competition Appeal Court post
Molemela gets JSC nod for SCA president
LISTEN | Chief justice Raymond Zondo to get honorary doctorate from Rhodes University
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos