Most TimesLIVE readers believe socialite doctor Nandipha Magudumana, who is facing criminal charges, needed to show her face while appearing in a courtroom full of cameras this week.
Magudumana is accused of assisting convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester to escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last May.
She was recently arrested with Bester in Tanzania almost a year after his escape.
Magudumana appeared in court this week with her father, Zolile Sekeleni, who was released on R10,000 bail. He has also been charged with assisting Bester to escape, defeating the ends of justice and fraud.
During her first appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court, Magudumana covered her face with a hoodie and a mask, and shied away from the cameras.
This sparked a debate on social media, with some arguing the court should have ordered her to show her face for identity verification.
‘We needed to know it was actually her’ — What you said about Dr Nandipha showing her face in court
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
IN PICS | Dr Nandipha shows her face in dock as father is granted bail
This week magistrate Motlholo Khabisi ruled that Magudumana must show her face for confirmation that it was her who was before the court.
“The court must be satisfied with the identity [of the accused]. We might find that’s not the person. The court needs to be satisfied it is the person being charged,” state prosecutor Sello Matlhoko said in his request to the court for her to show her face.
Magudumana revealed her face for a few seconds and was allowed to cover her face again for the rest of the proceedings.
On Tuesday, TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers what they thought about the ruling.
Most (81%) readers said it was important for the court to do an identity confirmation and know it was her who appeared. Ten percent said Bester had showed his face and she should have done the same, and 7.9% did not agree, saying she should have had the right to protect her face from the cameras.
This what people had to say on social media:
Louis Nchaxs said: “These people are capable of anything. What if they brought a wrong person to court? Prosecutor has to be sure.”
Petrus Mzaefane Nage said: “The magistrate was so correct. As for the defence advocate, they all think they are above everyone in court and their words are final.”
TimesLIVE
