84-year-old Venda sculptor honoured by University of Johannesburg

An honorary doctorate was conferred on 84-year-old renowned Venda sculptor Noria Mabasa by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on Wednesday for her “spiritual” art form since 1974.
“My legs ache now from old age, but my hands are pretty strong. And I look forward to continuing my work for as long as I can. I am so happy to have this honour from UJ,” Mabasa said .
“I have done this work for years and it has put me in many different places. Today, it has led me to UJ that has placed me among the stars. I am deeply humbled to have this honour bestowed upon me.”
The doctorate was conferred during the graduation ceremony of the faculty of art, design and architecture.
According to the university, she was visibly emotional as she had the crimson hood draped over her shoulders amid cheers and ululations. Her family, who accompanied her from Vuwani in Limpopo, could not hold back their joy as they witnessed the poignant moment, it said.
Mabasa has been practising and perfecting her artistic practice as a sculptor since 1974.
Prof Bettine van Vuuren, UJ’s registrar, said Mabasa has “courageously encouraged other women to explore artistic labour, outside the conventional domains of male art”.
“She has also shared her indigenous knowledge with her community, and the wider world. We believe that it is timeous that Noria Mabasa be recognised for her valuable contribution to cultural life, education, and contemporary art over the last 50 years,” Van Vuuren said.
Known for her pottery and wood sculptures, Mabasa is a recipient of the 2002 Silver category of the Order of the Baobab and has received several other national and international accolades and awards for her outstanding artistry and creativity. Motivated by a series of dreams in which her ancestors spoke to her, she turned to wood as her chosen medium, said the university.
“As the first Venda woman to work in wood, she broke cultural and gender stereotypes as the material had always been the preserve of male sculptors. Mam Noria’s carvings depict Venda mythology and spirituality, as well as portray traditional ceremonies and the daily lives of those in her community: women, children, and babies.
“She explores the hardships women suffered under apartheid: violence, loss, and displacement while dealing with themes of race and gender. Her artworks depict the harsh realities of life in rural areas and strive towards social transformation,” UJ said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
84-year-old Venda sculptor honoured by University of Johannesburg
Image: Supplied
An honorary doctorate was conferred on 84-year-old renowned Venda sculptor Noria Mabasa by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on Wednesday for her “spiritual” art form since 1974.
“My legs ache now from old age, but my hands are pretty strong. And I look forward to continuing my work for as long as I can. I am so happy to have this honour from UJ,” Mabasa said .
“I have done this work for years and it has put me in many different places. Today, it has led me to UJ that has placed me among the stars. I am deeply humbled to have this honour bestowed upon me.”
The doctorate was conferred during the graduation ceremony of the faculty of art, design and architecture.
According to the university, she was visibly emotional as she had the crimson hood draped over her shoulders amid cheers and ululations. Her family, who accompanied her from Vuwani in Limpopo, could not hold back their joy as they witnessed the poignant moment, it said.
Mabasa has been practising and perfecting her artistic practice as a sculptor since 1974.
Prof Bettine van Vuuren, UJ’s registrar, said Mabasa has “courageously encouraged other women to explore artistic labour, outside the conventional domains of male art”.
“She has also shared her indigenous knowledge with her community, and the wider world. We believe that it is timeous that Noria Mabasa be recognised for her valuable contribution to cultural life, education, and contemporary art over the last 50 years,” Van Vuuren said.
Known for her pottery and wood sculptures, Mabasa is a recipient of the 2002 Silver category of the Order of the Baobab and has received several other national and international accolades and awards for her outstanding artistry and creativity. Motivated by a series of dreams in which her ancestors spoke to her, she turned to wood as her chosen medium, said the university.
“As the first Venda woman to work in wood, she broke cultural and gender stereotypes as the material had always been the preserve of male sculptors. Mam Noria’s carvings depict Venda mythology and spirituality, as well as portray traditional ceremonies and the daily lives of those in her community: women, children, and babies.
“She explores the hardships women suffered under apartheid: violence, loss, and displacement while dealing with themes of race and gender. Her artworks depict the harsh realities of life in rural areas and strive towards social transformation,” UJ said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Bruce Haigh: A diplomat hero who championed the return of SA’s struggle art
Formidable, fearless energy at the heart of art icon Koyo Kouoh
Looking for a way to pledge your support for the Ugandan LGBTQ+ community? Join this art fundraiser in Joburg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos