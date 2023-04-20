South Africa

Bail for five alleged hitmen arrested in Cato Manor swoop

20 April 2023 - 17:23 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Police arrested five men in Cato Manor while they were allegedly on their way to carry out a 'hit'. They were granted bail in court on Thursday
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Five alleged "hitmen" who were nabbed in Cato Manor last month, allegedly on their way to kill a taxi boss, were granted bail in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.

Court magistrate Aida van Vuuren set bail of R10,000 for Siboniso Ngobese, 38, Sanele Mkhize, 32 and Fanele Khuzwayo, 53, and R3,000 for Sandile Mkhize, 33, and Fano Phahla, 36.

They all pleaded not guilty.

The men were travelling in three vehicles — a silver bakkie, a hired Toyota Starlet and a third car belonging to one of the men — when police, acting on a tip-off, stopped them.

They are charged with possession of firearms and ammunition — two AK47s found in the car — and possession of a stolen Nissan Navara reported missing in Inanda.

Four of the accused have had brushes with the law except Ngobese.

The state had alleged the men were on their way to commit a hit on a taxi boss who was at a Cato Manor car wash about 50m from where they were apprehended.

It emerged during court that Sandile Mkhize was out on parole for murder and robbery. His case was set to be finalised in 2029.

The state opposed bail on a number of reasons, including the incomplete investigation and the possibility that the accused would evade trial and interfere with evidence should they be released.

Family members of the accused, who packed the public gallery, were all smiles as Van Vuuren granted them bail.

Van Vuuren said in coming up with the ruling, she had weighed up all the circumstances and the interest of justice and society.

The magistrate ordered that the accused report to the nearest police stations and comply with police directives should they be summoned for an identity parade.

TimesLIVE

