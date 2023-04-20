History will remember Comrade Tiego Moseneke 'as fearless, death-defying'

The ANC says the death of businessman and lawyer Tiego Moseneke has robbed SA of a committed and fearless activist who sacrificed his life for the freedom of his people.

The ANC made this remark as it expressed condolences to the family of the erstwhile student activist who died in a car accident on Wednesday.

“The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to his family, comrades and the broader democratic movement. We wish them strength and fortitude during this moment of grief. We hope they will find comfort in the knowledge that the entire nation shares in their pain,” said national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.

The family announced Moseneke's death on Thursday.

Moseneke served on the first Gauteng ANC executive after the unbanning of the party, served in the founding national executive of the United Democratic Front and served as national president of the ANC’s tertiary student wing in the 1980s.

Bhengu-Motsiri said Moseneke belonged to the generation of militant student activists who displayed ideological clarity in both their conduct and articulation.

“This generation understood that they were members of their communities before they were students. Comrade Tiego was part of the fearless and death-defying Young Lions generation of president OR Tambo which heeded the clarion call to make the country ungovernable and apartheid unworkable.”

Bhengu-Motsiri said Moseneke played a central role in the establishment of the strategic dialogue group and contributed to its programmes.

“He remained a loyal member of the ANC and a distinguished servant of the people of SA until his last breath. All freedom-loving people will sorely miss this dedicated, insightful and articulate servant of our revolution,” she said.

