South Africa

Hold on to your hats! Cold front blows into Western Cape

20 April 2023 - 12:10 By TIMESLIVE
A man's umbrella suffers the consequences of gale-force winds on the Sea Point promenade. File image.
A man's umbrella suffers the consequences of gale-force winds on the Sea Point promenade. File image.
Image: Esa Alexander

Rain, rough seas and gale-force winds are forecast for the Western Cape after a cold front made landfall on Thursday. 

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay for the duration of the day.

Strong north-to-northwesterly winds (50-65km/h) were forecast between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas, followed by west-to-southwesterly winds reaching gale-force (50-65km/h) and potentially gusting up to 75km/h between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay. 

Waves reaching up to 5.5m were forecast for about midday between Cape Point and Agulhas.  

“Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the western half of the country, with isolated to widespread showers and thundershowers expected over the Western Cape, as well as the western parts of the Eastern and Northern Cape,” said Saws. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WHO officially launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday officially launched its mRNA vaccine technology hub in Cape Town, a facility established during the ...
News
3 hours ago

Cape Town turns to surveillance tech to stop tide of violence

Cape Town has one of world's highest murder rates, prompting the city to invest in surveillance tech, from cameras to drones. Locals say jobs and ...
News
23 hours ago

Huge cocaine stash dressed up as ‘poultry’ sniffed out in Cape Town

A container packed with boxes of “poultry” in Cape Town turned out to contain 140 cocaine bricks worth about R84m when the packages failed the sniff ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of Thabo Bester 'dancing' in his prison cell goes viral on social ... South Africa
  2. ‘I would have noticed if my son had extra money,’ says father of prison official News
  3. 'Hitmen' allegedly promised R80k from R3m insurance payout: Rosemary Ndlovu and ... South Africa
  4. Second G4S guard arrested for aiding Thabo Bester's escape South Africa
  5. Can’t get a signal during stage 6 load-shedding? Vodacom explains why South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras