Hold on to your hats! Cold front blows into Western Cape
Image: Esa Alexander
Rain, rough seas and gale-force winds are forecast for the Western Cape after a cold front made landfall on Thursday.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay for the duration of the day.
