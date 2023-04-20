A grade 8 school pupil was shot dead on her way home from school near KwaDukuza (Stanger) on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Thursday afternoon.
IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Security responded to reports of a shooting in the Ntshawini area.
“On arrival it was found that a grade 8 pupil, on her way home from school, sustained a fatal gunshot wound. There was nothing medics could do and she was declared dead on the scene,” IPSS spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said.
The victim is a 17-year-old girl from Chief Albert Luthuli school.
“This is an active crime scene and the motive for the shooting will be investigated by SAPS,” said Meyrick.
“Our condolences go to the friends and family of the young girl.”
KZN girl shot dead while walking home from school
Image: supplied
TimesLIVE
