Magudumana's brother says mother is ill and was not in court

Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s brother, Nkosinathi Sekeleni, has blasted media houses for claiming that a woman who was seen in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court during his sister’s and father’s court appearance was his mother.
Sekeleni told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that his mother was ill and did not attend the court case on Monday in which her sister and father are accused of helping convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester to escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.
“It’s upsetting to see people saying that my mother was in court. My mother is at home, she can't travel long distances. The woman people are referring to is a relative of ours and not my mother,” said Sekeleni.
He was speaking after seeing images of the woman going viral on social media platforms after the court appearance.
On Monday, his father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, was granted R10,000 bail while his sister Magudumana, former G4S prison warden Senohe Matsoara, and suspended CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo had their matter postponed for bail applications to May 3. They face charges of murder, fraud and aiding and abetting a prisoner to escape from lawful custody in connection with the audacious escape executed by Bester.
A sixth suspect, Buti Masukela, was also arrested this week and appeared in court on Thursday. He is accused of either allegedly guarding the gate when the decoy dead body was brought into the prison or was guarding the gate and provided a safe passage when Bester escaped in May last year.
“It is upsetting to see and hear people talking about things they don't know. My family is going through a lot and this issue of my sister and father has affected her health badly,” he said.
Magudumana’s legal representative, Themba Diba, confirmed to TimesLIVE that the woman seen in court was not Sekeleni and Magudumana’s mother.
Magudumana and Bester were arrested in Tanzania after they fled the country after reports surfaced that Bester was still alive. They were ferried back to SA in a private aircraft and have since been charged and appeared in court.
