South Africa

Magudumana's brother says mother is ill and was not in court

20 April 2023 - 22:39
Tankiso Makhetha Investigative reporter
Zolile Sekeleni and Nandi Magudumana appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday. Magudumana's brother, Nksinathi Sekeleni, says their mother was not in court as she is ill.
Zolile Sekeleni and Nandi Magudumana appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday. Magudumana's brother, Nksinathi Sekeleni, says their mother was not in court as she is ill.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s brother, Nkosinathi Sekeleni, has blasted media houses for claiming that a woman who was seen in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court during his sister’s and father’s court appearance was his mother.

Sekeleni told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that his mother was ill and did not attend the court case on Monday in which her sister and father are accused of helping convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester to escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

“It’s upsetting to see people saying that my mother was in court. My mother is at home, she can't travel long distances. The woman people are referring to is a relative of ours and not my mother,” said Sekeleni.

He was speaking after seeing images of the woman going viral on social media platforms after the court appearance.

On Monday, his father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, was granted R10,000 bail while his sister Magudumana, former G4S prison warden Senohe Matsoara, and suspended CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo had their matter postponed for bail applications to May 3. They face charges of murder, fraud and aiding and abetting a prisoner to escape from lawful custody in connection with the audacious escape executed by Bester.

A sixth suspect, Buti Masukela, was also arrested this week and appeared in court on Thursday. He is accused of either allegedly guarding the gate when the decoy dead body was brought into the prison or was guarding the gate and provided a safe passage when Bester escaped in May last year.

“It is upsetting to see and hear people talking about things they don't know. My family is going through a lot and this issue of my sister and father has affected her health badly,” he said.

Magudumana’s legal representative,  Themba Diba, confirmed to TimesLIVE that the woman seen in court was not Sekeleni and Magudumana’s mother.

Magudumana and Bester were arrested in Tanzania after they fled the country after reports surfaced that Bester was still alive. They were ferried back to SA in a private aircraft and have since been charged and appeared in court.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

WATCH | Dr Nandipha's father gives thumbs up as he is granted bail, mother in court

Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, appeared to tear up when he heard he was granted bail in the Bloemfontein magistrate's ...
News
3 days ago

Second G4S guard arrested in connection with Thabo Bester escape to remain in custody

The case against a second G4S security guard arrested in connection with Thabo Bester's escape has been postponed until May after his case was ...
News
12 hours ago

IN PICS | Dr Nandipha shows her face in dock as father is granted bail

The state has removed a charge of murder for Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, who was granted bail of R10,000 on Monday.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of Thabo Bester 'dancing' in his prison cell goes viral on social ... South Africa
  2. ‘I would have noticed if my son had extra money,’ says father of prison official News
  3. Second G4S guard arrested for aiding Thabo Bester's escape South Africa
  4. Can’t get a signal during stage 6 load-shedding? Vodacom explains why South Africa
  5. 'Hitmen' allegedly promised R80k from R3m insurance payout: Rosemary Ndlovu and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras