A man died in a shooting incident on the M7 near Queensburgh on Thursday morning.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they arrived on the scene to find “total carnage”.
“It is believed a single vehicle was involved in a shooting incident before overturning across the centre island and coming to rest on its side.
“A male, believed to be in his forties, was found inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.”
Jamieson said paramedics assessed him, but his injuries were fatal and he was declared dead on the scene.
Police have cordoned off the area and are collecting evidence.
TimesLIVE
Motorist killed after coming under fire and crashing car in Durban
Image: ALS
TimesLIVE
