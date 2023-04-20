South Africa

Police launch manhunt after two brothers shot, one fatally

20 April 2023 - 07:37
Police have launched a manhunt after two brothers were shot on the N1 in Limpopo. File photo.
Police have launched a manhunt after two brothers were shot on the N1 in Limpopo. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Limpopo police launched a manhunt for unknown suspects after two brothers were shot, one of them fatally, on the N1 between the Lehau and Mantsole weigh bridges in Limpopo on Monday evening.  

It is alleged two brothers, aged 34 and 50, were travelling on the N1 South Freeway in a black Opel Corsa when their vehicle was hit by an unknown object next to Mantsole weigh bridge. 

They stopped and found two of the tyres had been spiked. 

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said while changing the tyres, a group of people emerged from the bushes and started shooting at them.  

“They retaliated by shooting back and the suspects subsequently fled the scene without taking anything from them, but the two sustained injuries on the upper body,” he said.  

Police and emergency medical services were called to the scene and both victims were transported to hospital. The 50-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on arrival. His 34-year-old brother was admitted for medical attention.  

“The deceased, who was the driver of the motor vehicle, was identified as Herman Ramollo, a resident of Diepsloot, Gauteng .” 

He added police had launched a manhunt for the assailants.  

Police appealed to community members to assist with information that could help lead to their apprehension.  

Limpopo acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers urged motorists to be cautious when driving at night and to rather stop at public places where they can get assistance if they experience car problems. 

Anyone with information that can assist police with investigations should contact the investigating officer Lt-Col Annamarie Smith on 082 319 9336 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station or MySAPSApp.  

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Cape Town turns to surveillance tech to stop tide of violence

Cape Town has one of world's highest murder rates, prompting the city to invest in surveillance tech, from cameras to drones. Locals say jobs and ...
News
19 hours ago

Police seek public's assistance to find Polokwane man missing since last month

Limpopo police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 62-year-old Polokwane man who has been missing since last month.
News
2 days ago

Huge cocaine stash dressed up as ‘poultry’ sniffed out in Cape Town

A container packed with boxes of “poultry” in Cape Town turned out to contain 140 cocaine bricks worth about R84m when the packages failed the sniff ...
News
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Police launch manhunt after woman stabbed multiple times in head and neck South Africa
  2. Escaped inmates nabbed after just nine hours of freedom South Africa
  3. Limpopo man stoned to death after girl’s decomposing body found in his home South Africa

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of Thabo Bester 'dancing' in his prison cell goes viral on social ... South Africa
  2. ‘I would have noticed if my son had extra money,’ says father of prison official News
  3. 'Hitmen' allegedly promised R80k from R3m insurance payout: Rosemary Ndlovu and ... South Africa
  4. Second G4S guard arrested for aiding Thabo Bester's escape South Africa
  5. Something didn’t add up in R8k spree with murdered botanist’s card, says cashier News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras