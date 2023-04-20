South Africa is battling stage 5 and 6 load-shedding, with the Sunday Times reporting the power utility “silently implemented” stage 8 last week.
Speaking to the media on Monday on the sidelines of the ANC's national working committee meeting in Polokwane, Ramokgopa said stage 6 was the highest implemented thus far.
“I did indicate from the onset of my responsibilities that I am going to be very honest and transparent with the South African public. I indicated that if there is any degree of deterioration of the grid I'll communicate that directly with the South African public. I have noted some reporters suggesting we are already on stage 8 load-shedding. I want to say that such information is not sitting with me.”
The electricity minister added that he was engaging Eskom and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on a winter plan, as demand is expected to rise significantly.
“Our initial computations suggest we need something in the order of about 6,000MW for us to close the gap. This is a determination made on summer conditions. On average, Eskom can guarantee us about 27,000MW and we know that peak demand in summer is about 32,000MW.
“Now we are entering winter, which is going to be a very difficult period. The numbers suggest that historically the average [demand] is about 35,000MW, but it can go up to 37,000MW,” Ramokgopa said earlier this month.
POLL | Do you think Ramokgopa will end load-shedding by December?
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is reportedly confident his energy plan could see the country free of load-shedding by December.
He tabled his plans to end blackouts at a special cabinet meeting on Wednesday. It's understood the meeting was also called to debate Ramokgopa’s legislative powers.
An insider told TimesLIVE the plan includes a proposal to extend the life of several coal-fired power stations.
“Sputla [Ramokgopa] is trying to make sure that by September we reduce load-shedding to maximum stage 3, that’s why he’s pushing for all these things. And by December he thinks it’s possible to eradicate load-shedding,” said the source.
Some were optimistic Christmas lights would stay on this year, while others predicted a dark Dezemba.
