South Africa

Two men accused of murder and burning body denied bail

20 April 2023 - 17:53
Clinton Plaatjies and Kholofelo Rakhobela from Olievenhoutbosch are charged with murder, kidnapping and possession of an illegal firearm. Stock photo.
Image: 1243RF/Paul Fleet

Two men accused of assaulting a man with a chain until he died and later burning his body beyond recognition were denied bail by the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Clinton Plaatjies, 39, and Kholofelo Rakhobela, 27, from Olievenhoutbosch are both facing charges of murder, kidnapping and possession of an illegal firearm.

It is alleged that on August 19 2022, while the deceased and his girlfriend were walking in the evening at Olievenhoutbosch, they were kidnapped by the accused and taken to Plaatjies's home, where the man was hanged facing down on the roof inside the house.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the deceased was assaulted with a chain until he died.

“Thereafter they put his body in a body bag and burnt it beyond recognition. They later released the girlfriend. Days after the incident, the family of the deceased reported him missing to the police,” she said.

Mahanjana said the body was found by the police in bushes in Olievenhoutbosch on August 27 2022.

Shock and anger as mutilated bodies of two boys discovered in Soweto

Residents of White City, Soweto, have described the frantic search for two young boys whose mutilated bodies were found in different locations on ...
News
4 hours ago

She said Plaatjies and Rakhobela were arrested a few days later at their homes.

The two had previously abandoned their bail bid after their arrest and recently launched new applications to be released on bail.

“However, the state prosecutor Mashudu Nembulunge told the court that releasing the accused on bail would endanger their lives, because the community was threatening to take matters into their own hands by killing them should they be granted bail.

“Moreover, it was not in the best interest of justice to release them on bail, since the two did not have any exceptional circumstances that warranted their release on bail,” Mahanjana said.

The court agreed and said there was a high chance the accused may evade trial and interfere with the witness.

The matter has been postponed until June 28.

TimesLIVE

