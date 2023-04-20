South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Service Commission interviews continue

20 April 2023 - 09:25 By TIMESLIVE

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) continues its interviews to fill vacancies in the superior courts on Thursday.

The JSC is interviewing for vacancies in the Gauteng division of the high court.

TimesLIVE

