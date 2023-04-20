The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) continues its interviews to fill vacancies in the superior courts on Thursday.
The JSC is interviewing for vacancies in the Gauteng division of the high court.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Judicial Service Commission interviews continue
The JSC is interviewing for vacancies in the Gauteng division of the high court.
The JSC is interviewing for vacancies in the Gauteng division of the high court.
