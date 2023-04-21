De Lille appoints three people to manage affairs of SA Tourism board

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille on Friday gazetted the appointment of three people to manage the affairs of the SA Tourism board until the appointment of a new board.
They are Kholeka Zama, Tim Harris and Vincent Zwelibanzi Mntambo.
“Earlier this week, I announced that eight of the eleven previous SA Tourism board members had resigned and that the board was therefore no longer functional,” De Lille said.
The dissolution of the previous board was also published in the government gazette on Friday.
She said the appointment of the three was in line with section 16 (3) (b) of the Tourism Act, which empowers the minister — if the board is dissolved — to appoint people to manage its affairs until the appointment of a new board.
De Lille said the gazette on Friday erroneously stated she had appointed a chairperson and she had not. She said the gazette would be corrected.
According to De Lille, Zama is a qualified chartered accountant who has worked in finance, audit and governance roles and has served as a CFO at several entities.
Harris is a tourism and economic promotion specialist, with 20 years’ global experience in destination marketing, economic policy, investment promotion and governance.
Mntambo has a law degree from the University of the North West and a Masters in Law from Yale University and has held various administrative and management positions at Fiat (SA) and later as faculty officer at the University of the North West. Mntambo also served as the first director-general of the Gauteng provincial government.
“The appointment of the three persons stems from developments over the past two weeks where on April 6, I wrote a letter to the then chairperson of the SA Tourism board, Dr Thozamile Botha asking for representation on why I should not dissolve the board in terms of my powers under the Tourism Act which subsequently resulted in my decision to dissolve the board,” De Lille said.
She added the process would begin to advertise for and appoint a new board.
