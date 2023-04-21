Gunman killed, another in hospital and one in custody after KZN mass shooting

A group of brazen gunmen who stormed the home of the Memela family in Imbali, killing 10 people during the early hours of Friday, identified themselves as police looking for guns.
This is according to close family friend Siyabonga Mndebele, who spoke to media outside the KwaZulu-Natal home.
“When the person who opened the gate for them turned his back, a bullet grazed his head,” said Mndebele.
The armed men then barged into the house.
Seven women and three men were killed and five other people in the house were injured. The dead are Phumlani Memela, 28, Nompilo Mthembu Mthiyane, 21, Andiswa Nana Ngcobo, 15, Beatrice Memela, 63, Brenda Memela, 38, Fikile Hlabisa, 53, Nomfundo Memela, 20, Aphelele Memela, 18, Siphesihle Memela, 17 and Sabelo Mhlonyana, 15.
Akhona Ndlovu, 22, Philani Memela, (Phumlani's twin), Lethuse Mbhele, 4, Siyabonga Memela, 5 and 8-year old Ayanda Manunu Memela, who was shot in the leg, survived the attack.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
10 KZN family members shot dead in their home in dawn ambush
Mndebele said the attack came after family patriarch Themba Memela was gunned down in November.
Memela was a state witness in a matter in which one of his family members was assaulted and left paralysed after an accusation of theft.
Mndebele said while he was unsure of the motive for the attack, the family had strained relations with another family in the community related to the assault charge.
“We don't know what is going on. We are devastated.”
He said the assault incident had created rifts in the community.
“Themba was very helpful to the community, but some people would spread unsavoury rumours in the community about him,” said Mndebele.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
He said some survivors managed to escape death by hiding under their beds.
“This is painful and will open fresh wounds. We are pinning our hopes on the police investigations,” said Mndebele.
“The surviving family members do not know what to do. There is no one to look after the family's livestock.”
Police minister Bheki Cele, who visited the house with national commissioner Fanie Masemola and other top brass, described the crime scene as “terrible”.
He said one suspect, the “kingpin” known as Soros, was shot dead during an exchange of gunfire with police. Another suspect was injured and is in hospital under police guard. A third suspect was arrested and a fourth man escaped.
“We thank the cops for responding quickly. Three firearms were recovered,” he said.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Cele said the dead suspect wielded power and was a notorious figure around Durban and Pietermaritzburg. He said one suspect claimed a traditional healer from Eswatini was involved in the shooting.
He said the Imbali area had gained notoriety over the years for criminal elements.
In February last year, a family of four was gunned down in the area.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube called on police to apprehend the killers.
