South Africa

Here's how many years it would take for an average SA worker to become a dollar millionaire

21 April 2023 - 07:00
It will take South Africans earning an average salary at least 68 years and three months to become a global millionaire ($1m). File image
It will take South Africans earning an average salary at least 68 years and three months to become a global millionaire ($1m). File image
Image: 123RF/Ufuk Zivana

It will take South Africans earning an average salary at least 68 years and three months to become a global dollar millionaire.

In a new study conducted by Picodi.com, analysts calculated how many years a person would have to work to make $1 m (R18m) in different countries on an average wage.

The list comprises 102 countries, including South Africa. The estimate is based on the average amount an employee takes home after tax in each country for a year.

Picodi.com used average monthly net wage data from Numbeo to compile the list, and for currency conversion it used the average exchange rate data from Google Finance for March 2023.

Citizens of Switzerland will earn their first million the fastest — 14 years and three months. In second place was Singapore with 16 years and 11 months. 

Citizens of Luxembourg have to work five months more — 17 years and four months. 

The US and Iceland closed the top five with 19 years and 10 months and 20 years and 11 months, respectively.

How many years you might have to work to become a millionaire in different countries.
How many years you might have to work to become a millionaire in different countries.
Image: Picodi.com

South Africa ranked 38th, overtaking countries such as China (78 years, nine months), Russia (138 years, 10 months) and Nigeria (519 years, one month). 

According to Stats SA's quarterly employment survey for the fourth quarter of the year ending December 2022, the average salary in is R26,032 a month, up 4.5% from the previous quarter, when it was R24,813, and up 9.2% from the fourth quarter of 2021 at R23,828.

Workers from Saudi Arabia will earn their first million in 41 years and 10 months and there is a 39-year gap between South Africa and the UK (29 years and 9 months).

A million dollars is worth more than 500 years of work in Uganda (523 years and 3 months), Egypt (603 years and 6 months) and Pakistan (621 years and 3 months).

How many years you might have to work to become a millionaire in different countries.
How many years you might have to work to become a millionaire in different countries.
Image: Picodi.com

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Joburg has the most dollar millionaires in Africa, report shows

Johannesburg, with its 14,600 high net-worth individuals, or those with investable wealth of R18.2m or more, tops the list when it comes to the ...
News
1 day ago

African billionaires flee the continent

How the mega-rich are preparing for a new post-Covid world elsewhere.
Business Times
2 weeks ago

All roads lead from Gauteng to the Cape for SA's wealthy brigade

Cape Town is on track to overtake Johannesburg as South Africa’s wealthiest city by 2040, says Africa Wealth Report
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of Thabo Bester 'dancing' in his prison cell goes viral on social ... South Africa
  2. Can’t get a signal during stage 6 load-shedding? Vodacom explains why South Africa
  3. Second G4S guard arrested for aiding Thabo Bester's escape South Africa
  4. Faith Nketsi's hubby wanted by police for fraud South Africa
  5. Something didn’t add up in R8k spree with murdered botanist’s card, says cashier News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras