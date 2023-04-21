South Africa ranked 38th, overtaking countries such as China (78 years, nine months), Russia (138 years, 10 months) and Nigeria (519 years, one month).
According to Stats SA's quarterly employment survey for the fourth quarter of the year ending December 2022, the average salary in is R26,032 a month, up 4.5% from the previous quarter, when it was R24,813, and up 9.2% from the fourth quarter of 2021 at R23,828.
Workers from Saudi Arabia will earn their first million in 41 years and 10 months and there is a 39-year gap between South Africa and the UK (29 years and 9 months).
A million dollars is worth more than 500 years of work in Uganda (523 years and 3 months), Egypt (603 years and 6 months) and Pakistan (621 years and 3 months).
Here's how many years it would take for an average SA worker to become a dollar millionaire
Image: 123RF/Ufuk Zivana
It will take South Africans earning an average salary at least 68 years and three months to become a global dollar millionaire.
In a new study conducted by Picodi.com, analysts calculated how many years a person would have to work to make $1 m (R18m) in different countries on an average wage.
The list comprises 102 countries, including South Africa. The estimate is based on the average amount an employee takes home after tax in each country for a year.
Picodi.com used average monthly net wage data from Numbeo to compile the list, and for currency conversion it used the average exchange rate data from Google Finance for March 2023.
Citizens of Switzerland will earn their first million the fastest — 14 years and three months. In second place was Singapore with 16 years and 11 months.
Citizens of Luxembourg have to work five months more — 17 years and four months.
The US and Iceland closed the top five with 19 years and 10 months and 20 years and 11 months, respectively.
Image: Picodi.com
South Africa ranked 38th, overtaking countries such as China (78 years, nine months), Russia (138 years, 10 months) and Nigeria (519 years, one month).
According to Stats SA's quarterly employment survey for the fourth quarter of the year ending December 2022, the average salary in is R26,032 a month, up 4.5% from the previous quarter, when it was R24,813, and up 9.2% from the fourth quarter of 2021 at R23,828.
Workers from Saudi Arabia will earn their first million in 41 years and 10 months and there is a 39-year gap between South Africa and the UK (29 years and 9 months).
A million dollars is worth more than 500 years of work in Uganda (523 years and 3 months), Egypt (603 years and 6 months) and Pakistan (621 years and 3 months).
Image: Picodi.com
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Joburg has the most dollar millionaires in Africa, report shows
African billionaires flee the continent
All roads lead from Gauteng to the Cape for SA's wealthy brigade
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos