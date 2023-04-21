WATCH | CCBSA's pioneering water campaign scoops SABRE Africa Awards

Coca-Cola Beverages SA's (CCBSA) achievements in helping South Africans become more water resilient have been recognised by the 2023 Superior Achievement in Branding Reputation & Engagement (SABRE) Awards.

The CCBSA's More Than Water documentary campaign won the Food & Beverage category, while the company was also awarded a certificate of excellence for the Southern Africa region.

The SABRE Awards recognise the public relations, marketing and communication industry's most compelling work, with a specific focus on programmes and initiatives that drive business impact.

The More Than Water video marks CCBSA’s journey in improving water sustainability in the business and manufacturing processes, its role in helping restore water across SA’s key watersheds, and improving water security in the communities in which it operates.

Coke Ville, an off-grid, solar-powered groundwater harvesting and treatment programme, was launched in Limpopo in 2020 and has expanded to 32 sites across the country, including Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Each project is designed to provide these communities with between 10-million and 20-million litres of water annually. To date, more than 400-million litres have been distributed to more than 25,000 households throughout the country.

Having consistent access to clean running water remains a challenge for many rural and peri-urban communities in SA, says Nozicelo Ngcobo, CCBSA public affairs, communication and sustainability director.