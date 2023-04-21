Justice was swift for a man in Johannesburg's city centre recently.
The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) said the man was found urinating next to its command post at St Mary's Cathedral.
“He was made to pay the consequences of his indecent action by cleaning up his urine. #JoburgByLaws #SaferJoburg #ManjeNamhlanje,” the JMPD tweeted.
Downtown Johannesburg's filthy streets have been in the news since the Easter weekend, when Anglican bishop Stephen Moreo took to social media to show the accumulation of garbage outside the Cathedral Church of St Mary the Virgin.
The metro immediately ordered a clean-up of the area.
No peeing on our turf: Joburg metro cops make public urinator clean up
Image: JMPD
