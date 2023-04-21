A report by an independent investigator probing the disruption of health services at Kalafong Hospital, west of Pretoria, in November 2022 after workers called for the removal of the CEO, has been submitted to all stakeholders.
The Gauteng heath department said on Friday the report had been handed over to the department's management, the hospital board and unions.
“The report follows the November 2022 unrest and subsequent disruption of services at the institution resulting in the department appointing an investigator to look into the matter.
“After receiving the report this morning, all parties welcomed the report and agreed to meet again within 14 days to map a way forward in implementing the recommendations,” health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said.
Services were disrupted when staff members demanded the removal of the hospital's CEO, Sello Matjila.
Report on disruptions at Kalafong Hospital submitted to stakeholders
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
Gift of the Givers saves Kalafong Hospital from Tshwane water crisis
Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) regional chairperson in Tshwane Bongani Banda at the time said workers had taken matters into their own hands over the conduct of Matjila, who they accused of intimidating staff, among other things.
Matjila was put on special leave.
“When he was still around, what he did also was cancel the performance bonuses for all employees and wanting to give them a rating that does not give them any bonus.
“Further to that he intended to suspend the shop steward of the institution. That is why the members got angry because leaders they had elected to represent them were now being intimidated, victimised, and suspended,” Banda said.
TimesLIVE
