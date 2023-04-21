South Africa

Report on disruptions at Kalafong Hospital submitted to stakeholders

21 April 2023 - 16:11
Workers at the Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville staged a protest against the hospital's CEO and called for his removal. He has since been put on special leave.
Workers at the Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville staged a protest against the hospital's CEO and called for his removal. He has since been put on special leave.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

A report by an independent investigator probing the disruption of health services at Kalafong Hospital, west of Pretoria, in November 2022 after workers called for the removal of the CEO, has been submitted to all stakeholders. 

The Gauteng heath department said on Friday the report had been handed over to the department's management, the hospital board and unions.

“The report follows the November 2022 unrest and subsequent disruption of services at the institution resulting in the department appointing an investigator to look into the matter.

“After receiving the report this morning, all parties welcomed the report and agreed to meet again within 14 days to map a way forward in implementing the recommendations,” health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said.

Services were disrupted when staff members demanded the removal of the hospital's CEO, Sello Matjila.

Gift of the Givers saves Kalafong Hospital from Tshwane water crisis

Gift of the Givers has come to the aid of Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria during water shortages in the city.
News
2 months ago

Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) regional chairperson in Tshwane Bongani Banda at the time said workers had taken matters into their own hands over the conduct of Matjila, who they accused of intimidating staff, among other things.

Matjila was put on special leave.

“When he was still around, what he did also was cancel the performance bonuses for all employees and wanting to give them a rating that does not give them any bonus.

“Further to that he intended to suspend the shop steward of the institution. That is why the members got angry because leaders they had elected to represent them were now being intimidated, victimised, and suspended,” Banda said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Microwave malfunction sparks false alarm at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

The Gauteng health department on Friday confirmed a social media post that a fire at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital was a false alarm after a microwave ...
News
6 hours ago

Baby discharged with wrong mother from Baragwanath Hospital

A baby who went home with the wrong family from Soweto's Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital has been reunited with his biological mother after an ...
News
1 day ago

Four armed men storm hospital, demand doctors' phones, money and valuables

MEC of health in North West Madoda Sambatha has condemned an armed robbery at the Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp on Wednesday morning.
News
1 day ago

More than 60 attacks on staff in Gauteng health facilities so far this year

There have been 61 attacks on Gauteng healthcare workers at the province's health facilities since the beginning of the year, mostly by mental health ...
News
2 days ago

Breakdown of steam boiler at Steve Biko Hospital affects cooking, aircon and services

A lack of steam at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane has led to service disruptions.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of Thabo Bester 'dancing' in his prison cell goes viral on social ... South Africa
  2. Can’t get a signal during stage 6 load-shedding? Vodacom explains why South Africa
  3. Faith Nketsi's hubby wanted by police for fraud South Africa
  4. Second G4S guard arrested for aiding Thabo Bester's escape South Africa
  5. Asset Forfeiture Unit awarded R583.8m order against ex-ABB SA employees, wives News

Latest Videos

UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...
Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail