Firefighters worked frantically to free a man who was trapped in a truck that overturned on the N2.
IPSS Medical Rescue said the incident near Tinley Manor, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, happened late on Thursday night.
“On arrival it was discovered that a truck, with three occupants, had overturned.
“Two occupants were uninjured, but the third occupant was trapped in the truck.
“Once he was stabilised by paramedics, the seriously injured man was extricated by the KwaDukuza municipality fire department,” said IPSS.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital in the care of an advanced life support paramedic.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Truck overturns on N2, one person seriously injured
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue
Firefighters worked frantically to free a man who was trapped in a truck that overturned on the N2.
IPSS Medical Rescue said the incident near Tinley Manor, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, happened late on Thursday night.
“On arrival it was discovered that a truck, with three occupants, had overturned.
“Two occupants were uninjured, but the third occupant was trapped in the truck.
“Once he was stabilised by paramedics, the seriously injured man was extricated by the KwaDukuza municipality fire department,” said IPSS.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital in the care of an advanced life support paramedic.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'He was a gallant freedom fighter' — colleague on Tiego Moseneke's death
KZN minibus taxi crash leaves two dead and several injured
Two people killed, 12 critically injured in KZN as car, minibus crash head-on
EDITORIAL | What will it take for transport department to steer us off the road to death?
'We can't have our roads becoming places of death' — Road Freight Association on N3 horror crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos