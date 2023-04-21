South Africa

Truck overturns on N2, one person seriously injured

21 April 2023 - 09:46
The overturned truck on the N2 in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

Firefighters worked frantically to free a man who was trapped in a truck that overturned on the N2.

IPSS Medical Rescue said the incident near Tinley Manor, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, happened late on Thursday night.

“On arrival it was discovered that a truck, with three occupants, had overturned.

“Two occupants were uninjured, but the third occupant was trapped in the truck.

“Once he was stabilised by paramedics, the seriously injured man was extricated by the KwaDukuza municipality fire department,” said IPSS.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in the care of an advanced life support paramedic.

