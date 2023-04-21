South Africa

Two Durban children injured after being hit by truck

21 April 2023 - 13:18
The scene of the truck accident near Ntuzuma, north of Durban.
The scene of the truck accident near Ntuzuma, north of Durban.
Image: KZN EMS

Two children are lucky to be alive after they were hit by a truck which crashed and rolled several times near Ntuzuma, north of Durban, on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said the incident happened at Richmond Farm.

He said the truck had overturned several times and hit two schoolchildren.

“The children were in a stable condition and were transported to a clinic before paramedics arrived.

“The driver was seriously injured and entrapped in the vehicle. The jaws of life had to be used to free the driver. He was transported to hospital in a stable condition.”

McKenzie said the cause of the accident is not known and will be investigated by authorities.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Truck overturns on N2, one person seriously injured

Firefighters worked frantically to free a man who was trapped in a truck that turned over on the N2 highway.
News
6 hours ago

'He was a gallant freedom fighter' — colleague on Tiego Moseneke's death

A colleague of businessman and lawyer Tiego Moseneke says his death was "untimely and heartbreaking".
News
1 day ago

KZN minibus taxi crash leaves two dead and several injured

Another crash in KwaZulu-Natal claimed the lives of two people and left several injured on Wednesday.
News
2 days ago

KZN cops escape injury after truck ploughs into stationary van on N2

A truck driver is in hot water after he crashed his heavy-duty vehicle into a stationary police van on the N2 between Pongola and Piet Retief in ...
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Trucks catch alight after collision on N1

The N1 South between the N4 off-ramp and Lynwood Road in Pretoria was closed on Monday morning after two trucks were involved in a collision and ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of Thabo Bester 'dancing' in his prison cell goes viral on social ... South Africa
  2. Can’t get a signal during stage 6 load-shedding? Vodacom explains why South Africa
  3. Faith Nketsi's hubby wanted by police for fraud South Africa
  4. Second G4S guard arrested for aiding Thabo Bester's escape South Africa
  5. Asset Forfeiture Unit awarded R583.8m order against ex-ABB SA employees, wives News

Latest Videos

UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...
Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail