Two children are lucky to be alive after they were hit by a truck which crashed and rolled several times near Ntuzuma, north of Durban, on Friday.
KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said the incident happened at Richmond Farm.
He said the truck had overturned several times and hit two schoolchildren.
“The children were in a stable condition and were transported to a clinic before paramedics arrived.
“The driver was seriously injured and entrapped in the vehicle. The jaws of life had to be used to free the driver. He was transported to hospital in a stable condition.”
McKenzie said the cause of the accident is not known and will be investigated by authorities.
TimesLIVE
Two Durban children injured after being hit by truck
Image: KZN EMS
TimesLIVE
