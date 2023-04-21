South Africa

WATCH | Cape Town mayor treats dog to steak breakfast as reward for drug bust

21 April 2023 - 12:18 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Anthony Molyneaux Lead video journalist

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis treated a K9 officer named "Khaleesi" from the metro police K9 unit to a steak breakfast on Wednesday morning.

"I'm here with K9 officer Khaleesi and her handler officer Christians. Yesterday this incredible team had a massive drug bust," said Hill-Lewis.

"We need to say thank you to this incredible canine officer and we got this freshly cooked steak breakfast. That's a good dog. Well done. Enjoy it," he said in the video.

The dog sniffed out cocaine to the value of R84m on Tuesday at the Airport Industria in Cape Town.

"A container with 16 boxes of 140 sealed bricks of cocaine with an estimated value of R84m was discovered," said police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie.

Cocaine to the value of R84m was seized at Airport Industria on April 18 2023.
Cocaine to the value of R84m was seized at Airport Industria on April 18 2023.
Image: WC police

This was the Western Cape police's second major drug bust in the province this week.

Hill-Lewis posted the video of the dog receiving the treat on Twitter and said: "[Khalesi] deserves major treats after she made a massive drug bust at Cape Town Airport yesterday!"

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Huge cocaine stash dressed up as ‘poultry’ sniffed out in Cape Town

A container packed with boxes of “poultry” in Cape Town turned out to contain 140 cocaine bricks worth about R84m when the packages failed the sniff ...
News
2 days ago

Police seize drugs worth R300,000 at lodge used as drug lab

Gauteng police discovered a drug lab and seized drugs worth about R300,000 on Friday at a lodge in Midrand.
News
3 weeks ago

Mexico probes possible drug motive for attack on four Americans -document

Mexican law enforcement agents are investigating the possibility that members of a drug cartel kidnapped four Americans last Friday thinking that ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of Thabo Bester 'dancing' in his prison cell goes viral on social ... South Africa
  2. Can’t get a signal during stage 6 load-shedding? Vodacom explains why South Africa
  3. Faith Nketsi's hubby wanted by police for fraud South Africa
  4. Second G4S guard arrested for aiding Thabo Bester's escape South Africa
  5. Asset Forfeiture Unit awarded R583.8m order against ex-ABB SA employees, wives News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras