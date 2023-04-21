Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis treated a K9 officer named "Khaleesi" from the metro police K9 unit to a steak breakfast on Wednesday morning.
"I'm here with K9 officer Khaleesi and her handler officer Christians. Yesterday this incredible team had a massive drug bust," said Hill-Lewis.
"We need to say thank you to this incredible canine officer and we got this freshly cooked steak breakfast. That's a good dog. Well done. Enjoy it," he said in the video.
WATCH | Cape Town mayor treats dog to steak breakfast as reward for drug bust
The dog sniffed out cocaine to the value of R84m on Tuesday at the Airport Industria in Cape Town.
"A container with 16 boxes of 140 sealed bricks of cocaine with an estimated value of R84m was discovered," said police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie.
Image: WC police
This was the Western Cape police's second major drug bust in the province this week.
Hill-Lewis posted the video of the dog receiving the treat on Twitter and said: "[Khalesi] deserves major treats after she made a massive drug bust at Cape Town Airport yesterday!"
