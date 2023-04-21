When asked if there would be any penalties imposed on G4S, Nxumalo said there is a process at the correctional services of issuing observation notices when the contractor is in breach of the contract.
He said the contract does allow for penalties to be imposed should there be a deviation.
Nxumalo said once a notice had been issued for deviation, the supervisory committee would look into it and decide on the necessary penalty.
“These are tabled before the supervisory committee, a structure established in terms of schedule M (compliance monitoring) of the concession contract. The committee’s function is to rule on whether and to what extent penalties should be imposed for breach of contract by the contractor; and undertake the annual review,” he said, without divulging the costs.
TimesLIVE approached G4S to determine whether it would reimburse the government or was willing to pay back the cost incurred for recapturing Bester and his partner.
G4S said it could not comment, stating it is prohibited by the Correctional Services Act and the Mangaung Correctional Centre contract with DCS from commenting publicly on matters relating to the prison.
The State Security Agency and police have been asked if there is a plan to recover the money spent on the flight. This article will be updated when responses are received.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Will government seek to recoup costs incurred in Thabo Bester escape, deportation?
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
It is too soon to determine whether G4S will have to refund the government for the repatriation flight that returned fugitives Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana from Tanzania to South Africa or pay a penalty for Bester's escape from prison.
TimesLIVE previously reported that Dr Aaron Motsoaledi told parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs that it cost the state R1.4m to charter a flight for the pair, saying it was the “cheapest” option.
Speaking to JJ Tabane on eNCA's Power to Truth, the home affairs minister said the department would discuss reimbursement with National Treasury. “We were just doing our work as home affairs,” he said.
Motsoaledi said the costs were split between the departments of home affairs and correctional services and the State Security Agency.
“I think G4S should be penalised on many fronts for the expenses that the government incurred because of their carelessness. They are being paid. I believe correctional services should [reduce their payment] and be penalised,” said Motsoaledi.
Department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told TimesLIVE that the “matter is yet to be discussed by parties”, when asked if G4S was liable and would pay back the money.
Decision on G4S contract to be announced this week — Lamola
When asked if there would be any penalties imposed on G4S, Nxumalo said there is a process at the correctional services of issuing observation notices when the contractor is in breach of the contract.
He said the contract does allow for penalties to be imposed should there be a deviation.
Nxumalo said once a notice had been issued for deviation, the supervisory committee would look into it and decide on the necessary penalty.
“These are tabled before the supervisory committee, a structure established in terms of schedule M (compliance monitoring) of the concession contract. The committee’s function is to rule on whether and to what extent penalties should be imposed for breach of contract by the contractor; and undertake the annual review,” he said, without divulging the costs.
TimesLIVE approached G4S to determine whether it would reimburse the government or was willing to pay back the cost incurred for recapturing Bester and his partner.
G4S said it could not comment, stating it is prohibited by the Correctional Services Act and the Mangaung Correctional Centre contract with DCS from commenting publicly on matters relating to the prison.
The State Security Agency and police have been asked if there is a plan to recover the money spent on the flight. This article will be updated when responses are received.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Magudumana's brother says mother is ill and was not in court
G4S should reimburse R1.4m deportation cost for Bester and Magudumana — Action Society
Second G4S guard arrested in connection with Thabo Bester escape to remain in custody
'We took the cheapest flight' — government spent R1.4m to deport Bester and Magudumana
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos