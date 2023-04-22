IN PICS | Hundreds of KZN children, teachers treated to Eid feast and fun

“It is when we break the Ramadan fast and celebrate together since we’re from different communities. We celebrate that Allah helped us successfully complete Ramadan so it’s an important day,” she said.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Eid celebrations in Durban were marked by colourful activities and mass feasts for underprivileged and usually isolated Muslim communities on Saturday.
To mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, the Institute for Learning and Motivation South Africa (ILM-SA) hosted more than 300 children and their teachers at Durban's Essenwood Park.
“This programme is called Eid with a difference. It involves seven after-school institutions in various areas of KZN that we support. Children go to these institutions to learn about the basics of Islam. Their parents send them every afternoon which also keeps them off the streets and the harmful elements there,” Fatima Asmal, founder and director of ILM-SA told TimesLIVE.
The schools were from Folweni, KwaMashu, Verulam, Terrence Park, Malukazi, Ntabankulu and Mbumbulu.
The activities included reciting the Eid prayer and having breakfast together before children and adults participated in face painting and ball games.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Lunch and ice cream was served in between the games before they left for home for traditional Eid feasts with their families.
Asmal said Eid with a difference seeks to bring together people who have embraced Islam, but come from places which are isolated from Muslim communities.
“The adults here, in particular, are what we call new Muslims. They are from areas where there are not many other Muslims so when they come here for Eid they get to interact and feast with one another and feel that they are part of a community,” said Asmal.
Fatimah Shibe from Malukazi said she “converted” in 1999 shortly after her mother embraced Islam.
She said Eid with a difference is special to her because it is the one day of the year where they come together and celebrate with fellow Muslims whom they don’t get to meet every day.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
