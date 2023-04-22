South Africa

Life imprisonment for KZN cop killers

22 April 2023 - 10:51
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
Two men have finally been sentenced for murdering a KZN police detective in 2021.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal police officer, police confirmed on Saturday.

Nkosikhona Luthuli, 28, and Kusakwendola Luthuli, 42, received additional sentences of five years for attempted murder and five years for robbery.

They were sentenced in the Verulam regional court on Friday.

The two men attacked and killed Sgt Sibongile Mbanjwa in May 2021.

Sgt Mbanjwa was with a colleague in a state vehicle when they were suddenly attacked by the accused,” said the SAPS

“The accused fired shots towards the state vehicle, fatally wounding Sgt Mbanjwa. The colleague tried to drive away but the vehicle stopped few metres away. He fled the scene on foot. Sgt Mbanjwa was declared dead at the scene.”

TimesLIVE

