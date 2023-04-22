An elderly man is in a critical condition after falling at the Howick Falls viewing point in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday.
“On arrival, it was found one patient was in a critical condition with multiple injuries and required advanced life-support treatment,” said Midlands EMS.
The patient was stabilised and transported to hospital, with the cause of the accident being investigated by authorities, the emergency service added.
TimesLIVE
Man critical after falling at Howick Falls' viewing point
Image: Supplied
