South Africa

Man critical after falling at Howick Falls' viewing point

22 April 2023 - 14:42 By TIMESLIVE
An elderly man sustained critical injuries in an incident at Howick Falls.
An elderly man sustained critical injuries in an incident at Howick Falls.
Image: Supplied

An elderly man is in a critical condition after falling at the Howick Falls viewing point in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday.

“On arrival, it was found one patient was in a critical condition with multiple injuries and required advanced life-support treatment,” said Midlands EMS.

The patient was stabilised and transported to hospital, with the cause of the accident being investigated by authorities, the emergency service added.

TimesLIVE

