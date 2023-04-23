South Africa

Quick-thinking Hartbeespoort Dam mom rescues baby boy from swimming pool

23 April 2023 - 15:34 By TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF/kritchanut

A quick-thinking mother saved her one-year-old son's life after he fell into a residential swimming pool in Schoemansville near Hartbeespoort Dam at the weekend.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said in a statement on Saturday its medics were called out to the scene.

The NSRI team found that the one-year-old male child had been successfully rescued from the water by his mother. However, the child was found to be unresponsive.

“NSRI medics initiated efforts to expel water from the baby including pulmonary resuscitation efforts. The baby regained consciousness and spontaneous breathing.

“Thanks to the quick and efficient actions of the NSRI team and the child's mother, the child was successfully resuscitated.”

The NSRI said the baby boy's mom and dad had lost sight of him only for a few moments.

“On investigating they found their child had already dipped into the pool and was floating face down. The mom immediately rescued the child from the pool and the alarm was raised.

“NSRI commends everyone involved for their swift response and effective teamwork in this incident.

“We urge all members of the public to remain vigilant when children are in or around water and to ensure that safety precautions are taken at all times and a cloak of safety barriers are placed around residential swimming pools.”

