Four armed men allegedly stormed the clinic in Moletlane near Zebediela on Saturday shortly after midnight and fled with items including medicines and medical equipment.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said according to information, the suspects accosted a security officer, tied him up with rope and robbed him of two cellphones.
“They then broke into the clinic and stole medicines, medical equipment, two tablets and one laptop,” he said.
Police requested anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation to contact the branch commander at SAPS Moletlane W/O Matsobane Maleka on 082 759 5017.
“Alternatively, they can call the crime stop number 086 00 10111 or the nearest police station. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MYSAPS app,” he said.
Armed men storm clinic and flee with medicines and medical equipment
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic
