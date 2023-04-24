South Africa

eThekwini municipality condemns ‘attack’ on mayor

24 April 2023 - 19:30
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda's private residence was visited by a group of people at the weekend. File image
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The leadership of eThekwini municipality has condemned the “attack” on eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s house.

The municipality on Monday said his home was targeted on Sunday evening. No further details were provided.

“Though the mayor is a public figure and the number-one citizen of the city, he and his family deserve to be protected. The leadership understands the confusion by the public that some political figures, such as mayors and premiers, reside in state houses.

“This may allow citizens to feel entitled to march to their houses. We would like to clarify that the mayor stays in a private residence, and his home is not public property,” mayoral spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said.

He said the city leadership has called on the police to act swiftly to investigate those behind this attack.

“They must be brought to book for their thuggery and this terrorising act. The municipality has lost many councillors through murder, and we take every threat seriously.

“It should be noted that many of these councillors were killed in their place of residence, hence our justified concerns regarding this attack,” said Mntungwa.

TimesLIVE

