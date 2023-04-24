South Africa

Man and woman shot dead in car outside Limpopo restaurant

24 April 2023 - 07:23
A man and a woman were found with fatal gunshot wounds in the early hours of Sunday. Stock photo.
Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for suspects responsible for the murder of a man and a woman found in a car with fatal gunshot wounds in the Thohoyandou CBD next to a restaurant in the early hours of Sunday.  

Police received a report about a 32-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman shot dead inside a white VW Polo with Gauteng registration plates. 

“On arrival at the scene, police found the car parked outside the restaurant with a man in the driver's seat and a woman in the front passenger seat,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.  

The car was riddled with bullet holes, he said. 

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased were shot dead at close range by unknown suspects driving an unknown white bakkie.”

The motive for the killings is unknown and police are investigating. 

 Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers said: “Anyone with information that can assist the police with the arrest of the suspects is urged to come forward.”

The investigating officer, Lt-Col Tendani Rambuda, can be contacted on 082 451 7154. Tipoffs can also be shared on the crime stop number 086 00 10111, the nearest police station or the MySAPS app. 

TimesLIVE

