South Africa

Man linked to Imbali mass murders appears in court

24 April 2023 - 15:35
A police officer removes barrier tape from the crime scene where 10 people were fatally shot.
A police officer removes barrier tape from the crime scene where 10 people were fatally shot.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

A 27-year-old man arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Pietermaritzburg which claimed 10 lives in the same family has appeared in court.

The man, who could not be named pending an identity parade, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Monday. 

He is facing 15 charges including 10 counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

In court it was revealed he had another pending case at the Howick magistrate's court where he is out on bail for illegal possession of ammunition.

The matter was adjourned to May 5 for a bail application and further investigation. 

The suspect was one of four men who allegedly killed members of the same family at Imbali township in Pietermaritzburg on Friday morning.

10 KZN family members shot dead in their home in dawn ambush

Eight women and two men were shot dead when a group of armed men stormed their home in Imbali Unit 14, Pietermaritzburg, on Friday.
News
3 days ago

Seven women and three men were killed and five people were injured. 

The dead are Phumlani Memela, 28, Nompilo Mthembu Mthiyane, 21, Andiswa Nana Ngcobo, 15, Beatrice Memela, 63, Brenda Memela, 38, Fikile Hlabisa, 53, Nomfundo Memela, 20, Aphelele Memela, 18, Siphesihle Memela, 17, and Sabelo Mhlonyana, 15.

Akhona Ndlovu, 22, Philani Memela, (Phumlani's twin), Lethuse Mbhele, 4, Siyabonga Memela, 5, and eight-year-old Ayanda Manunu Memela, who was shot in the leg, survived the attack.

One other suspect was injured and is in hospital under police guard. Another was shot dead and a man escaped during an exchange of gunfire with police. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Gunman killed, another in hospital and one in custody after KZN mass shooting

A group of brazen gunmen who stormed the home of the Memela family in Imbali, killing 10 people during the early hours of Friday, identified ...
News
3 days ago

Two cops shot, service pistols taken, in separate Pretoria incidents

Criminals who shot two different officers in different incidents in Pretoria at the weekend, also took their service pistols
News
22 hours ago

Former ANCYL leader Sindiso Magaqa’s murder trial postponed

The murder trial of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa was postponed to Tuesday after one of the accused, who is out on bail, ...
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I've lost my child for the second time to the same thief' News
  2. Justice Yvonne Mokgoro in critical condition after car accident South Africa
  3. How millions in terror funding flowed through SA News
  4. Want to blindside your ex during a divorce like Hakimi? Here's what the law says South Africa
  5. 'It hurts that my son was burnt in that cell' — body found in Bester's cell ... South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...