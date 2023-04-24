Seven women and three men were killed and five people were injured.
The dead are Phumlani Memela, 28, Nompilo Mthembu Mthiyane, 21, Andiswa Nana Ngcobo, 15, Beatrice Memela, 63, Brenda Memela, 38, Fikile Hlabisa, 53, Nomfundo Memela, 20, Aphelele Memela, 18, Siphesihle Memela, 17, and Sabelo Mhlonyana, 15.
Akhona Ndlovu, 22, Philani Memela, (Phumlani's twin), Lethuse Mbhele, 4, Siyabonga Memela, 5, and eight-year-old Ayanda Manunu Memela, who was shot in the leg, survived the attack.
One other suspect was injured and is in hospital under police guard. Another was shot dead and a man escaped during an exchange of gunfire with police.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Man linked to Imbali mass murders appears in court
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A 27-year-old man arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Pietermaritzburg which claimed 10 lives in the same family has appeared in court.
The man, who could not be named pending an identity parade, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Monday.
He is facing 15 charges including 10 counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
In court it was revealed he had another pending case at the Howick magistrate's court where he is out on bail for illegal possession of ammunition.
The matter was adjourned to May 5 for a bail application and further investigation.
The suspect was one of four men who allegedly killed members of the same family at Imbali township in Pietermaritzburg on Friday morning.
10 KZN family members shot dead in their home in dawn ambush
Seven women and three men were killed and five people were injured.
The dead are Phumlani Memela, 28, Nompilo Mthembu Mthiyane, 21, Andiswa Nana Ngcobo, 15, Beatrice Memela, 63, Brenda Memela, 38, Fikile Hlabisa, 53, Nomfundo Memela, 20, Aphelele Memela, 18, Siphesihle Memela, 17, and Sabelo Mhlonyana, 15.
Akhona Ndlovu, 22, Philani Memela, (Phumlani's twin), Lethuse Mbhele, 4, Siyabonga Memela, 5, and eight-year-old Ayanda Manunu Memela, who was shot in the leg, survived the attack.
One other suspect was injured and is in hospital under police guard. Another was shot dead and a man escaped during an exchange of gunfire with police.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Gunman killed, another in hospital and one in custody after KZN mass shooting
Two cops shot, service pistols taken, in separate Pretoria incidents
Former ANCYL leader Sindiso Magaqa’s murder trial postponed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos