South Africa

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | A conversation with Mbali Ntuli about how to repair our flawed democracy

24 April 2023 - 20:29
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
Former politician Mbali Ntuli talks to journalists at the launch of the Ground Work Collective, a non profit that aims to empower communities through political education, with the aim to get communities involved in local and national government structures to effect change in their communities.
Former politician Mbali Ntuli talks to journalists at the launch of the Ground Work Collective, a non profit that aims to empower communities through political education, with the aim to get communities involved in local and national government structures to effect change in their communities.
Image: Alaister Russell

Ground Work Collective is a new initiative started by former DA politician Mbali Ntuli. She joined TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser, on his TimesLIVE podcast, to explain the motivation behind this non-profit company, and how it will achieve its goals.

Listen to the conversation:

Ntuli shared with McKaiser data that demonstrates a slow decline in both the share of registered voters who participate in South African elections, and decreasing interest among eligible new voters to actually register to vote. Ground Work Collective’s core motivation is to help to improve on these figures, with a particular focus on the youth vote.

McKaiser and Ntuli then focused on three themes. First, they discussed the importance of as high a voter participation as possible to ensure, not only that the elected government is lawfully in place, but that it also has the necessary political legitimacy to govern an entire country that includes millions of citizens and residents that did not vote it into office.

Ntuli expanded on her organisation’s mission by telling McKaiser that it is not only about voter turnout. Ground Work Collective is also premised on deepening democratic participation, especially to develop a generation of young citizens who become habitually involved in active citizenship. She argues that if this is achieved now, then in future it is more rather than less likely that participation in elections would remain relatively high as a constant feature of active citizenship.

Ntuli is also of the view that current political parties dominating the political landscape should be “scared” so that they stop being “complacent” about whose issues they care about. If many new voters “flood the voter's roll”, then the status quo can be challenged because none of the main parties would get away with only engaging their main voting base and their most loyal voters.

Ntuli agreed, however, when McKaiser suggested a more positive framing of this insight is that a greater number of new voters may inadvertently act as an additional form of political accountability over the actions of so-called mainstream parties.

The podcast episode ended with reflections between the host and his guest on the multiple drivers of declining voter registration (such as difficulties to obtain identity documents, disappointment with the state, and so on), as well as their respective personal arguments for why, despite many flaws in South Africa's democracy, voters should choose to vote rather than opt out of voting.

As always it is up to listeners of the podcast to decide where you agree or disagree with the views that had emerged.

To listen to previous episodes, go here.

Subscribe for future episodes: iono.fmSpotifyGoogle PlayApple PodcastsPlayer.fmPocket Cast

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

PODCAST | Five insights from the Thabo Bester story we must hold on to

In this edition of 'Eusebius on TimesLIVE', five insights gained from the story of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his alleged ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Phalatse's speech was analytical but Steenhuisen emerged the better politician

On Saturday afternoon, the two candidates for federal leader of the DA, John Steenhuisen, the incumbent, and his challenger Mpho Phalatse, delivered ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Xiluva: Will Bongani Baloyi's new political party bloom before 2024?

Former ActionSA Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi has started a new political party, Xiluva, meaning flower in Xitsonga. In this case, it refers to the ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Deadly pit toilets remain because of shitty ANC governance

In this episode of 'Eusebius on TimesLIVE', the host holds the government accountable by revisiting the tragic story of Michael Komape, who died ...
Politics
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I've lost my child for the second time to the same thief' News
  2. Justice Yvonne Mokgoro in critical condition after car accident South Africa
  3. How millions in terror funding flowed through SA News
  4. Want to blindside your ex during a divorce like Hakimi? Here's what the law says South Africa
  5. It's raining high-speed golf balls in Observatory and residents are not ... News

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...