Higher stages of load-shedding will be required over the next few days due to the failure of seven generation units in the past 24 hours, Eskom announced on Monday afternoon.
The power utility said stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday.
“Thereafter, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Tuesday, followed by stage 6 load-shedding until 5am on Wednesday. Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Wednesday,” said Eskom.
The power utility said the load-shedding stages may change at short notice.
Eskom said breakdowns are at 17,955MW of generating capacity while 5,042MW is out of service for planned maintenance.
Over the past 24 hours a generation unit each at Camden, Matla and Tutuka power stations were returned to service. In the same period, a generating unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kendal, Majuba and Medupi and two generating units at Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs.
TimesLIVE
Stage 6 load-shedding as seven generation units fail
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
TimesLIVE
