Three suspects have been arrested after a woman was allegedly gang raped in Phagameng, in Limpopo on Sunday at about 1.40am.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said it is alleged that a 35-year-old woman and her boyfriend were on the way home from a local tavern when they met five men, one known to the couple.
The man invited the couple to his house.
“Upon arrival, the suspects [allegedly] threatened the boyfriend while others dragged the woman to the bedroom and took turns raping her,” he said.
The boyfriend managed to escape, alerted the police and they rushed to the scene.
On arrival they found the suspects had already fled the scene and the victim said all five had raped her.
Three of the suspects were arrested shortly after the incident with assistance from the community.
Police have opened five counts of rape.
Three suspects, aged between 27 and 36, are expected to appear in the Modimolle magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Limpopo acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers commended members of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit in Modimolle for the swift arrests.
“Police must ensure no stone is left unturned in tracking down the perpetrators of this crime and bring them to book,” said Scheepers.
Police appealed to anyone with information about the remaining suspects to contact the investigating officer W/O Ciska Kruger on 082 967 7756 or the Crime stop number 086 00 10111.
Three suspects behind bars after woman allegedly gang raped
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov
