TimesLIVE
Four of 6 victims found murdered at Joburg panelbeating business identified
Murder trial of Sifiso Mkhwanazi postponed to June 2
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Four of the six women found dead in a downtown Johannesburg panelbeating business have been identified through DNA.
Their identities have not been made public, however.
Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the DNA results formed part of their evidential material and would be divulged during the trial.
Tests are still being conducted to identify the other two women, she said.
On Tuesday, the Johannesburg magistrate's court postponed the case of Sifiso Mkhwanazi to June 2. He is charged with one count of murder in relation to one of the victims.
CCTV footage and DNA results delay case of 'sex worker killer'
TimesLIVE
