South Africa

Four of 6 victims found murdered at Joburg panelbeating business identified

Murder trial of Sifiso Mkhwanazi postponed to June 2

25 April 2023 - 13:47
The case against Sifiso Mkwanazi, who was arrested after six decomposed female bodies were found in a Johannesburg building, has been postponed to June 2.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Four of the six women found dead in a downtown Johannesburg panelbeating business have been identified through DNA.

Their identities have not been made public, however. 

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the DNA results formed part of their evidential material and would be divulged during the trial.

Tests are still being conducted to identify the other two women, she said.

On Tuesday, the Johannesburg magistrate's court postponed the case of Sifiso Mkhwanazi to June 2. He is charged with one count of murder in relation to one of the victims. 

State prosecutor Tshepo Mahange Ka Mzizi submitted a letter from the office of the director of public prosecutions suggesting the matter be postponed as the state advocate handling the case only received the docket on Monday. “As a result, he will need some time.”

Mjonondwane could not divulge if Mkhwanazi has been linked to the other bodies. She confirmed only that there is sufficient evidence to continue with the prosecution.

The 21-year-old was arrested in October last year after the discovery of the bodies at a building in a quiet industrial area next to an M2 bridge in downtown Johannesburg. The stench of decomposing bodies led to residents calling the police to the building.

One body was found in an industrial skip, another in a room inside the building. Two more bodies were found in wheelie bins and the other two were discovered in vans parked outside the building.

TimesLIVE

