'He loved his children and soccer,' says family of man whose body was used in Bester's prison escape

A loving father and a staunch Bloemfontein Celtic supporter. This is how Katlego Bereng’s aunt, Ipopeng Mojabane, described him.
Bereng's body was used for what is believed to have been one of the most elaborate prison escapes in South African history. “Facebook” rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, in collusion with prison officials, allegedly faked his death in prison by having a body brought into his cell and apparently setting it alight before his escape on May 3 last year. Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, were arrested in Tanzania earlier this month.
Mojabane said the family was still trying to come to terms with Bereng's death, but still had many questions regarding his death.
“At the moment we don’t know if he was killed or he died a natural death. Nothing makes sense to us and we really hope the police can come to us with a detailed report from their investigation. We are truly hurt and some form of proper information can help us with getting closure,” she said.
Mojabane said Bereng’s grandmother, Matsietsi Ralilateng, 73, who lived with him, was battling to accept the news of his death.
“She’s in a bad state and is constantly crying. The fact that we have not been given his remains is also too painful for her. Perhaps if she sees his remains she will accept that he is no more,” she said.
According to the aunt, at the time of his passing, Bereng would do odd jobs as a taxi driver as he was actively searching for a job.
“He was battling to find employment but he would do everything to see to it that he doesn't sit at home and wait. He previously worked at a fast food outlet but resigned in 2019, with the hope of finding another job,” she said.
He loved his young children, aged three and five. His second love was soccer and at the time of his death, was secretary of the branch of Bloemfontein Celtic supporters in Kopanong.
“He was a person who loved people and a very peaceful child. He didn't deserve all these things that Bester's people did to him,” she said, sobbing.
Mojabane said Bereng was still young and had so much he wanted to accomplish in life.
“He wanted to get a proper job or start a business so he could take better care of his children. His life was cut short and we pray and hope that one day we would know the truth about what really happened when he passed away,” she said.
