Influencer Bianca Coster: ‘Chris Excel' led me to therapy
Image: Bianca Coster/Instagram
A woman whose face is being used by controversial Twitter account Chris Excel has opened up about how it has led her to therapy after cyber bullying.
Bianca Coster, a digital content creator, broke her silence about being impersonated by the account with 1.6-million followers.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Bianca said she had been “ridiculed, insulted and downright tormented” for years because of the Chris Excel profile.
“I chose to keep silent and never to address it formally in hopes this frenzy would eventually die out. This silence has been misconstrued as a lot of things, most annoyingly being that I am in compliance with this bully,” said Bianca.
“Despite my fears of backlash from his unruly supporters, I finally decided to take a stand against this person publicly and to allow for people to get to know in essence the real me.”
The influencer said the fake account caused damage to her and her family.
“The damage has been both humiliating and emotionally draining. Constantly having to validate my innocence and disassociation with the account.
“Before there was Chris Excel there was me. A person in the flesh with dreams, goals and a full life to live. It’s my turn to tell my story and hopefully bring awareness towards cyber bullying.”
Bianca also shared a teaser of an upcoming interview on the Penuel The Black Pen podcast and can be seen saying she has been to therapy because of the fake account.
Responding to her claims, the account said Chris Excel was not affiliated with any person.
“Not even single tweet that came forward saying Chris is a female. This is a brand that stands with black men and brothers. It’s been reported many times and it’s still standing,” said the account.
On social media, many said the account should remove Bianca's face. Others said it had made her famous. Some claimed Twitter was also to blame for "allowing" it to happen.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
