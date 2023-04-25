South Africa

Man 'tries to sell penis' at Eastern Cape shopping mall

25 April 2023 - 13:22 By TimesLive
The victim is a 68-year-old man who is being treated in hospital. Stock photo.
The victim is a 68-year-old man who is being treated in hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/jirkaejc

A 32-year-old man has appeared in an Eastern Cape magistrate’s court charged with unlawful possession of human tissue — a man's penis.

Police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli said the man was arrested by members of the public after they allegedly found him in possession of a male body part at a shopping mall in Butterworth on Thursday. It is believed he was looking for a buyer.

Nkohli said: “Preliminary investigation has revealed that a private part was removed (cut) from a 68-year-old man in OR Tambo district.”

The victim is in hospital.

The suspect appeared in court on Monday and the case is due to be transferred to Mthatha, where he is expected to face a charge of attempted murder, said Nkohli.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene praised the community for arresting the suspect. “This is a despicable and cruel act. The actions of the suspect are inhumane and justice must take its course,” Mene said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Indaba hell-bent on ending the deaths of male initiates

The government has failed to prevent the deaths of initiates despite having had action plans in the past, says the CRL Rights Commission, which is ...
News
3 hours ago

Traditional healers organisation condemns killing and mutilation of Soweto boys

The African Traditional Medicine Programme (ATMP) in Gauteng has condemned muti killings after two boys, aged five and six were found murdered in ...
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Inside the impoverished settlement mutilated Boksburg boy calls home

The child, who had his genitals cut off, is recovering well and will soon be transferred to a private hospital in Sandton
News
1 month ago

Head and legs found in KwaZulu-Natal after disappearance of boy, 7

The family of a missing seven-year-old boy fear he was beheaded after the discovery of body parts in the Ntshawini area near KwaDukuza (Stanger), ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I've lost my child for the second time to the same thief' News
  2. How millions in terror funding flowed through SA News
  3. ‘Sue G4S, Bester, Magudumana’ - Thuli Madonsela's advice to Katlego Bereng's ... South Africa
  4. It's raining high-speed golf balls in Observatory and residents are not ... News
  5. Revamps, helicopters, cars and VIPs: Inside UAE delegation's Eastern Cape visit News

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...