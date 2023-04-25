A memorial service for slain activist and former Ses’khona People’s Movement leader Loyiso Nkohla is being held in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Tuesday as the Hawks continue their investigation into his shooting in broad daylight.
Nkohla, known for his faeces-dumping protests and campaigning on behalf of the poor in the city, died in a hail of bullets at the Philippi train station on April 17.
Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said on Tuesday: “We confirm that the Hawks are investigating the matter. No arrest as yet. The investigation continues.”
The memorial service is being held during the afternoon and leaders from various political parties and activists are expected to speak.
Nkohla got involved in politics via the ANC Youth League. He joined the DA after he was fired as an ANC councillor after dumping faeces on the steps of the provincial legislature. He briefly joined the Land Party and Patriotic Alliance before leaving politics to pursue a career in business.
Memorial for slain activist Loyiso Nkohla as Hawks probe murder case
Image: Supplied
