No further appeal on old flag case, says AfriForum

AfriForum says it will not further appeal against the hate speech judgment that “limits the complete ban on the old flag”.
AfriForum said it had decided not to pursue an appeal against the ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) last week in which it modified the Equality Court’s initial order that “any” display of the old flag was hate speech, by now specifically prohibiting “unsolicited public display”.
The SCA dismissed AfriForum’s application to have the banning of the old South African flag overturned.
The appeal by AfriForum followed a judgment by the Equality Court in August 2019 that the display of the old orange, white and blue flag was harmful, incited harm and promoted and propagated hatred in terms of the Equality Act.
AfriForum disagreed it was a form of hate speech and took the case on appeal.
Ernst van Zyl, campaign officer for strategy and content at AfriForum, said the organisation remained opposed to banning orders regarding symbols. He said after a thorough discussion, AfriForum had decided not to spend any further legal resources on “the old flag case” by taking it to the Constitutional Court.
However, AfriForum would continue to monitor the situation to prevent the case from opening the doors to increasing banning orders on other fronts.
Van Zyl said AfriForum would now focus its legal resources on fighting the dangerous double standards on hate speech in the current political order and in the courts.
“There are no grounds for a symbol displayed without a call to violence to be declared hate speech, while the 'Kill the Boer' chant, through which the EFF incites murder on ethnic grounds, is considered acceptable by the courts.
“The farmers of our country are still brutally harassed and targeted by the EFF’s hateful 'Kill the Boer' chant. AfriForum’s focus is to defeat these harmful double standards on behalf of farmers and the ethnic minority groups who are endangered by this chant,” said Van Zyl.
Van Zyl was referring to the Equality Court judgment in August last year which declared that the singing of Dubul’ ibhunu [“Shoot the Boer”] does not constitute hate speech.
AfriForum brought the against EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi over the alleged singing of Dubul’ ibhunu. The Equality Court grated AfriForum leave to appeal against its judgment.
AfriForum said it was still waiting for a court date in the SCA for its appeal in that case.
TimesLIVE
No further appeal on old flag case, says AfriForum
Image: File/Facebook
TimesLIVE
