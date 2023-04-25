Sometimes the incentive of a reward can reap results when it comes to solving a crime.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba recently offered a R50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the culprits who killed two boys in Soweto.
Mashaba said his party had written to Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela to offer a R50,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the deaths of Nqobizitha Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6.
The children were mutilated and their bodies found 1.4km apart in Rockville and White City, respectively, by stunned residents after a nearly 24-hour search.
“I hope that this R50,000 reward will help bring justice to the Zulu and Rabanye families.,” he said.
“As someone who has long held close relationships with the community of White City in Soweto and is a close family friend of the spokesperson of the boys’ families, I visited the families on Sunday afternoon alongside Gauteng provincial chairperson Funzi Ngobeni, and the former City of Johannesburg chief of police David Tembe.”
After Thabo Bester's escape from prison, security company Fidelity Services Group offered a R100k cash reward for his recapture and conviction.
“Help us bring this criminal to book. We are offering R100,000 to anyone who can provide us with information that leads to the successful arrest and conviction of Bester, otherwise known as the 'Facebook rapist',” it said in a brief post on social media.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
POLL | Would you turn in a loved one who has committed a crime?
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
As crime continues to spiral, would you ever turn in a loved one you know has done something illegal?
The often-posed debate resurfaced recently when reality TV star Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Nkuthalo Njilo handed himself over to police for alleged fraud.
A warrant of arrest was issued for Njilo and Kwanda Ntshangase last week on allegations of fraud. The pair are alleged to have taken money for the sale of a truck that was never received by the buyer.
Njilo appeared in the Port Shepstone magistrate’s court on Monday and was remanded until Friday.
In the days leading up to his arrest, Nketsi posted a photo gushing over her husband with their baby girl.
While some said they would have turned Njilo in if they were Nketsi, others said it depended on the crime or, jokingly, if there was a reward involved.
Sometimes the incentive of a reward can reap results when it comes to solving a crime.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba recently offered a R50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the culprits who killed two boys in Soweto.
Mashaba said his party had written to Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela to offer a R50,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the deaths of Nqobizitha Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6.
The children were mutilated and their bodies found 1.4km apart in Rockville and White City, respectively, by stunned residents after a nearly 24-hour search.
“I hope that this R50,000 reward will help bring justice to the Zulu and Rabanye families.,” he said.
“As someone who has long held close relationships with the community of White City in Soweto and is a close family friend of the spokesperson of the boys’ families, I visited the families on Sunday afternoon alongside Gauteng provincial chairperson Funzi Ngobeni, and the former City of Johannesburg chief of police David Tembe.”
After Thabo Bester's escape from prison, security company Fidelity Services Group offered a R100k cash reward for his recapture and conviction.
“Help us bring this criminal to book. We are offering R100,000 to anyone who can provide us with information that leads to the successful arrest and conviction of Bester, otherwise known as the 'Facebook rapist',” it said in a brief post on social media.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Mashaba offers R50,000 reward to help find culprits who killed two boys in Soweto
Security firm offers R100k cash reward to help find fugitive Thabo Bester
Faith Nketsi’s husband hands himself over to police
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos