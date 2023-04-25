South Africa

Scenery Park resident says teenagers frequented Enyobeni tavern

25 April 2023 - 14:00 By Ziyanda Zweni
The community of Scenery Park and other residents of East London marched to court in November last year. Siyakhangela Ndevu and his wife Vuyokazi, who face charges of selling alcohol to underage children, appeared at the East London regional court on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Theo Jeptha

Residents of Scenery Park in East London filed affidavits with the police complaining about happenings at the infamous Enyobeni Tavern about two weeks before 21 children died there in June last year.

This was the evidence of Mncedisi George Kwinana, who was testifying in the East London regional court on Tuesday, where tavern owners Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu stand accused of selling alcohol to underage children.

Kwinana, 67, who lived near the tavern, testified he used to frequent the tavern.

“I decided to stop going when I realised also children, especially young girls, were frequenting it, some as young as 16.

“Every weekend it would get busy and be overpopulated. Some would stand near my door drinking,” Kwinana said.

He said Enyobeni patrons would urinate around his house and leave sanitary towels and empty bottles lying around.

When he complained, Siyakhangela told him to fence the yard.

